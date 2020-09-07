e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In pics: DRDO successfully test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

In pics: DRDO successfully test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

The HSTDV operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.
The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.(Photo: DRDO)
         

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.

The HSTDV operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a “landmark achievement”.

“I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” he tweeted.

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In