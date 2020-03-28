e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In pictures: Amid coronavirus lockdown, stranded migrant workers take buses to native places

In pictures: Amid coronavirus lockdown, stranded migrant workers take buses to native places

On Saturday, hundreds of migrant workers continued their march into the state of Uttar Pradesh from Delhi-UP border.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The movement of migrant workers started on March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
The movement of migrant workers started on March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
         

The 21-day coronavirus lockdown entered its fourth day on Saturday. While cities and towns across the country wore a deserted look, migrant workers, stranded hundreds of kilometres away from their native land, were seen taking desperate measures to make their way home.

On Saturday, hundreds of migrant workers continued their march into the state of Uttar Pradesh from Delhi-UP border.

Hindustantimes

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) continued to ferry scores of migrant workers to their destinations from different border areas of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Hindustantimes

Till March 27 midnight, about 96 buses were already sent with the migrants while more are still being arranged to help them reach their destinations.

Hindustantimes

The buses have been dispatched with migrant workers to areas like Lucknow, Etawah, Bareilly, Etah, Aligarh and Gorakhpur among other areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Hindustantimes

Migrant workers were seen scurrying around the bus depots, hopping on to the vehicles in desperation to reach home. Many were seen travelling on top of the buses as the vehicles jam-packed within minutes.

Hindustantimes

Regional manager of UPSRTC told Hindustan Times that buses from ISBT Kaushambi are being dispatched.

Hindustantimes

Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan intersection is another point from where the buses were being dispatched. The administration is working to dispatch more buses from other depots.

Hindustantimes

The movement of migrant workers started on March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Hindustantimes

The lockdown entered its fourth day on Saturday and will last till April 14. The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Saturday jumped to 873, as per the data released by the health ministry. As many as 19 Covid-19 patients have died from the infection in India.

tags
top news
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news