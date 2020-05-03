e-paper
Home / India News / In pictures: IAF’s aerial salute to ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in Mumbai

In pictures: IAF’s aerial salute to ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in Mumbai

A shower of flowers on various hospitals in the city, including the JJ hospital, was carried out by the IAF in respect of medical professionals, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, policemen, among other corona warriors.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Fighter plane Sukhoi flew over the Mumbai’s skyline to pay gratitude to the corona fighters of Mumbai.
Fighter plane Sukhoi flew over the Mumbai’s skyline to pay gratitude to the corona fighters of Mumbai. (HT Photo/Vijayanand Gupta)
         

India’s financial capital, Mumbai, witnessed a spectacular fly-past carried out by Indian Air Force jets in the honour of thousands of ‘Covid-19 warriors’. The display was part of a nationwide exercise to express gratitude toward lakhs of ‘corona warriors’ in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter, followed by Coast Guard, was seen showering flowers on doctors and medical staff of Asvini hospital, Colaba.

In pics: IAF’s spectacular ‘thank you’ show for ‘corona warriors’

Fighter plane Sukhoi flew over the Mumbai’s skyline to pay gratitude to the corona fighters of Mumbai.

Fighter plane Sukhoi over the Mumbai skyline.
Fighter plane Sukhoi over the Mumbai skyline. ( HT Photo/Vijayanand Gupta )

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three armed forces services will carry out a series of activities to thank the “corona warriors” on Sunday.

The IAF-led fly-pasts was also carried out in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, among other cities across the country.

Indian Navy Chetak helicopter followed by Coast Guard showers flowers on doctors and medical staff of Asvini hospital, Colaba.
Indian Navy Chetak helicopter followed by Coast Guard showers flowers on doctors and medical staff of Asvini hospital, Colaba. ( HT Photo/Satyabrata Tripathy )

The Eastern Naval Command and the Western Naval Command will be illuminating several ships at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight today.

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, also flew over Delhi’s Rajpath and orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 10 am on Sunday.

This is the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously asked people to clap for them from their balconies and light candles in their honour.

