In Rajasthan, over 90 frontline workers infected with Covid-19

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:00 IST

Despite multiple attacks and abusive behaviour, frontline workers such as doctors, nursing staff and police personnel are putting their lives at risk and providing services to Covid-19 patients in several places in Rajasthan.

So far, over 90 frontline workers in the state have been infected with the virus. Among those infected are doctors, nurses, ANMs, police personnel, home guards, and ambulance drivers.

Earlier this month, the state government announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the family of any government employee in case of their death. The assistance covers employees such as patwaris, gram sevaks, constables, contract employees like health workers, sanitation workers, home guards, Asha and Anganvadi workers and civil defence staff.

Jaipur which has become a Covid-19 hotspot with 723 positive cases, has some 23 doctors, surgeons, police personnel who have tested coronavirus positive. Four surgeons from SMS hospital, four anaesthetists, five nurses and ANM, two ward boys, one trolley man, one Asha worker, one ambulance driver and five police personnel have so far been infected. The health department has put their contacts too in quarantine.

In Jodhpur, another hotspot with 279 reported cases, 11 frontline health workers have been infected. Among them are three doctors, two nursing staff, one police constable, one ANM, two home guards, a plumber from AIIMS Jodhpur and a sweeper. Over 100 contacts of the infected people have been placed in home quarantine.

Nagaur, with 75 positive cases, has seen several police personnel contracting the Sars-Cov 2 virus. Personnel in three police stations are believed to have been infected and testing is underway. Three women police constables were found positive on Tuesday, one from Parbatsar police station, one from police lines and one from Kuchaman City. Now all police personnel in these police stations will be tested for Covid-19.

In Kota too, more than 40 police personnel, home guards are believed to be infected. One head constable and one home guard tested positive on Tuesday. The head constable is posted in the Makbara area which is a coronavirus hotspot. The home guard was posted in Mokapada area, another hotspot, His wife had tested positive on Monday. All 40 Makbara police station personnel have been quarantined.

Apart from them, two health workers, one Asha worker, one Anganvadi worker and an ambulance driver have tested positive in Kota, which has reported 114 positive cases.

In Bhilwara, with 33 positive cases, a doctor from the Bangar hospital infected scores of others. Ten staff from the hospital, including six doctors and nursing staff, ward boys and an office worker have tested positive.

In Udaipur, one nurse and a woman doctor have been infected with the virus but have since recovered. Udaipur has reported only four positive cases till date.