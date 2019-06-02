In second term, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu prioritises maternity benefits, healthcare

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu began his second innings in the office on Sunday with a decision to extend maternity and childcare benefits to contingency and contractual staff working in state government departments.

Earlier the benefits were available only to regular state government employees. The move will benefit over 20,000 female contingency and contractual employees in various departments.

The first file signed by Khandu after assuming office deals with providing 180 days of maternity benefit and 60 days of the child care leave to all women contract and contingency staff.

Khandu, who has been at the helm in Arunachal Pradesh since July 2016, took oath on Wednesday after the BJP recorded its first electoral victory in the state by winning 41 of the 60 seats in the state assembly.

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), the second largest party with 7 seats, and National People’s Party with 5 seats, have decided to provide unconditional support to the BJP government.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 18:08 IST