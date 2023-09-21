In some Tamil Nadu villages, caste bias overshadows death

The neighbourhood is called Ambedkar Nagar. But the Dalits of Kudimangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district have no equality even in death. The entrance to the village’s burial ground is reserved for the dominant Gounder caste, and the Scheduled Caste community relegated to burying their dead on a separate patch of land in the shadows. “There is a big patch of land for burial by the lake. But we have to take a separate mud road and enter only from the back. We have stopped questioning it. This how it has always been,” one Dalit resident said. HT Image