In special Sunday sitting, Madras HC to hear plea of DMK leader who lost to TVK by 1 vote in Tirupattur

The Madras High Court is set to hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KR Periyakaruppan’s plea after he lost to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate by just one vote, news portal Bar and Bench reported on Saturday. KR Periyakaruppan has filed a writ petition in the high court to prevent Sethupathy from participating in the trust vote to be held in the assembly on or before May 13. (ECI)

According to Election Commission data, TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes and Periyakaruppan got 83,374 in the state elections.

Periyakaruppan has filed a writ petition in the high court to prevent Sethupathy from participating in the trust vote to be held in the assembly on or before May 13.

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According to the news portal, a bench of justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar is scheduled to take up the writ petition for an urgent hearing since the petitioner had contended that the votes cast in his Tirupattur constituency in Sivaganga district were not recounted properly and argued that the elected candidate must not be allowed to participate in any legislative process.