In strongly-worded letter to PM Narendra Modi, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge objects to Alok Verma’s removal as CBI boss

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of the selection committee to appoint the CBI director, has attacked the government over divesting agency chief Alok Verma of his powers and appointing an interim chief in his place.

In a strongly-worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said neither the PM nor the Central Vigilance Commission had the authority to interfere with the terms of service of the CBI director.

“The move should have had the approval of the selection committee,” he said.

The CBI chief is selected by a collegium chaired by the Prime Minister with the leader of opposition or the largest party in opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India being the other members.

“The only plausible explanation for this desperate and hasty move is an attempt to scuttle the ongoing investigations into the special director’s cases and other cases that might cause significant embarrassment to your government,” Kharge said in the letter.

Kharge had opposed Alok Verma’s appointment back in 2017 and had given a dissent note. As the Congress leader spoke out in support of Verma on Thursday, Kharge explained that he had given a dissent note against Verma in 2017 because the government had overlooked the senior most officer RK Dutta.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 15:53 IST