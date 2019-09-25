In Tamil Nadu, Rajnath Singh calls for 24X7 maritime vigil

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:31 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for greater emphasis on coastal security and uninterrupted maritime growth, saying this required 24X7 vigil, coordination and pro-active approach among all security agencies.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Chennai, he said the ICG was playing a pivotal role in building this synergy and cohesion between all the stakeholders responsible for the security of the maritime zones. Singh is on a two-day visit to the state.

Referring to the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai which were carried out through the sea route, he said terrorism by both state and non-state actors was a challenge which confronts the nation. But, the minister made it clear that the government’s strong resolve would not allow its recurrence.

Singh further assured that the Centre was prepared to walk the extra mile to ensure the security and safety of every citizen.

The defence minister’s concern comes close on the heels of Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s remark that around 500 terrorists were waiting to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

On the importance of unhindered maritime trade, Singh said it was central to the country’s fast-paced development trajectory. He acknowledged the stellar role of the ICG, which is in the forefront of evolving regional cooperation by working with international agencies to ensure lasting peace in the Indian Ocean.

Later, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) called on Singh at the Raj Bhavan. According to official sources, both are believed to have discussed the arrangements for the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected in October second week at the heritage town of Mahabalipuram, 55 km from capital Chennai.

With a Chinese team of officials and the SPG, entrusted with the security of the PM, having visited Mahabalipuram, Chief Secretary K Shanmugham and DGP, JK Tripathy made an inspection at the heritage town.

The state police have stopped ‘near shore’ water sports like surfing and nearly 100 shops and small eateries have been asked to move away to ensure fool proof security.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 11:30 IST