 ‘In this new nation…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farm laws, Article 370 repeal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘In this new nation…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farm laws, Article 370 repeal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed the Centre was forced to repeal farm laws due to incoming elections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over several issues including the farmers protest and Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In this 'new' nation, laws are enacted bypassing the process of democracy and enforced upon people against their will. Lakhs of farmers protested for months, some of them died, and some of them were called terrorists, and anti-national, yet they continued their protest,” Vadra was quoted by PTI as saying at a rally in Kerala's Thrissur.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (X/Congress)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (X/Congress)

The Modi government had introduced three farm laws that were passed by parliament in 2020. The enactment of farm laws triggered an year-long protest with a section of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh who camped at borders surrounding Delhi.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced his decision to repeal the three farm laws.

During the rally in Thrissur, Vadra also invoked the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying,“In this 'new' nation, their voices remain unheard until the government is compelled to repeal the laws due to upcoming elections. In this 'new' nation, an entire state is knocked down without internet and phone services for months. Thousands go on hunger strike to demand their rights in Ladakh,” she added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kerala, which sends 20 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The Congress is in direct contest with CPM-led Left Front in the state, despite both the parties being members of the opposition INDIA alliance. Rahul Gandhi is contesting election from Wayanad, a seat he won in 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress party had won 15 seats, its allies, the Indian Union Muslim League, won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one, and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘In this new nation…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farm laws, Article 370 repeal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On