In touch with those from state stranded elsewhere: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:44 IST

Ensuring the relief and rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Bihar employed in other states is high on the list of priorities of chief minister Nitish Kumar. On the prospects of the workers returning home, Kumar told Vinod Sharma in an interview that when curbs on public movement are lifted after the extended lockdown ends on May 3, the host governments in other states must undertake health screening of Bihar migrants before letting them travel. Edited excerpts:

The incidence of Covid-19 cases isn’t as alarming in Bihar as in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. But your administration cannot be complacent as the disease has a footprint in 13 of the state’s 38 districts. How well prepared are you?

As on 27th April (5 pm), there are 329 Covid-positive cases from 25 districts. However, 57 patients have been cured and discharged. So far there are 270 active cases. The chain of contacts was quickly indentified by the administration and tests were done. We have started door-to-door active health screening on the lines of pulse polio campaign. This is a huge exercise and till date we have screened more than 4 crore people in 75 lakh households. We have six testing facilities at present and a sufficient number of Covid hospitals, health centres and Covid care centres. We also have sufficient isolation and quarantine facilities. We are aware of the ground realities and we are trying our best to fight the pandemic. We have also requested the central government to provide ventilators and help us enhance our capacity and testing facilities.

As of now, your bigger challenge apparently is in being true to your social justice plank by ensuring relief and sustenance for Bihar workers stranded in other parts of India, notably Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab. What is your message for them? Can you reach help to them directly or do you have to depend on the Centre and the host governments?

We always say that disaster-affected people have first right on state’s exchequer. A lot of our people are working in other states and are stranded there. We have developed a system of taking feedback from these Bihari people stranded outside Bihar. Disaster Management Department control room and helplines are fully geared to get their feedback and coordinate with the concerned state governments and district administrations for proper arrangement of food, shelter and medical facility for them. I have appealed to them to follow the lockdown norms and stay wherever they are. We may be a poor state, but we are leaving no stone unturned to help our people who are in distress.

I directed CM secretariat officials to contact these people and get their feedback. Over 3,000 calls were made to talk to these people. Based on their feedback, I decided to give special assistance of Rs. 1,000 to all migrants stranded outside Bihar from Chief Minister Relief Fund and through Disaster Management Department. We have already released Rs. 250 crore from Chief Minister Relief Fund. Nearly 25 lakh people have applied for it. Rs. 1,000 has been transferred in the accounts of around 16 lakh people. I asked Bihar Foundation to provide meals, dry ration and shelter to the extent possible to our stranded people in other states. Bihar Foundation is running 55 relief camps in 12 cities of 9 states and have served food to more than 12.35 lakh people and provided shelter to many.

The proposed lifting of curbs in some states might find them jobs but the remaining could return home. Have you drawn up plans for their temporary or permanent rehabilitation as leaving them to their devices could be dangerous and short-sighted?

At present Bihari migrant workers who are engaged across the country in construction, garment manufacturing, mining and agriculture sectors contribute to the local economy in a big way. After the lifting of the curbs, presence of these migrant workers would be essential to kick-start factories and enterprises in these sectors. We have already started working on it and are creating job opportunities for them in Bihar. We have emphasised on employment creation in rural areas. Schemes under Jal-Jeevan-Haryali Abhiyan, Saat Nishchaya (HarGhar Nal ka Jal, Har Ghar Tak Pakki Gali-Naliyan), Flood protection works and MNREGA {Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act} works have been started with adequate social distancing norms.

Unlike your UP counterpart, you haven’t sought the return of Bihari students held up in Kota. Are your hands forced by your commitment to social justice? You seem apprehensive that special treatment of a set of citizens could spark a class/caste backlash from the less privileged.

The Union home ministry issued the consolidated guidelines on 15th April, 2020 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and prohibited inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons and permissible activities across the country for the lockdown period until 3rd May. All states and Union territories have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines and we are following and enforcing these directives only.There have been demands from students in many cities and migrants from many states to return home. More than 25 lakh people stranded outside Bihar have applied for special assistance from Bihar Chief Minister Relief Fund. This will give you an idea about the number of people stranded outside Bihar. We are sympathetic to their cause and have apprised the central government accordingly. If the order issued under the Disaster Management Act is relaxed to allow such movements then we have no objection to that. The concerned states should do health screening of such people and allow them to travel if they are found fit.

What has been the Centre’s response to Bihar’s financial needs? Are you in agreement with other states for expeditious payment of their Goods and Services Tax share.

We all are aware that coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the global economy and Indian economy has also been impacted by it. Lockdown is bound to impact the economic and industrial activity adversely. The national lockdown has reduced the revenue collection of the central government as well as state governments. This has also affected our fiscal space and financial flexibility. We have shared our financial concerns on GST share, raising of borrowing limit under FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act with the central government. We are sure that together we shall overcome this corona pandemic challenge.