In unlock 1, Covid cases surge in Gujarat; on average 419 cases and deaths everyday in June

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:37 IST

After slowing down, the Covid cases and related deaths in Gujarat is on the upward swing again, shows government data. Since June 1, Gujarat has seen on average an increase of 419 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths everyday, which in the last week of May, was about 341 new cases and 22 deaths per day.

According to the Gujarat government data, on May 25, the number of Covid cases in Gujarat was 14,063 which increased to 16,794 on May 31.

Similarly, during the same period, the number of Covid deaths in the state increased from 858 to 1038. Between June 1 and June 8, the number of cases increased from 17,217 to 20,574 and the deaths increased from 1063 to 1280 which means 419 cases and 27 deaths on daily basis.

As a result, the number of Covid cases in Gujarat doubled from 10,000 to over 20,574 on June 8, in 25 days. The state had taken 52 days to record first 10,000 cases.

Gujarat is behind only Maharashtra (88529), Tamil Nadu (33229), Delhi (29943) in total number of Covid cases and second after Maharashtra (3169) in terms of mortality. Gujarat has recorded 1038 deaths till June 8.

Ahmedabad still continues to be one of the most affected cities in the state with 14,631 Covid cases and 1,039 deaths followed by Surat- 2146, Vadodra-1328 and Gandhinagar 424. What is troubling for officials is that cases have been reported from new localities and also from rural parts of Ahmedabad. “Around 410 cases are from villages around Ahmedabad city,” said a city municipal corporation official.

Ahmedabad has similar population profile as Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital city, but the two cities have witnessed different trajectory when it came to increase in Covid cases. On May 1, Jaipur had 1,488 positive cases, which reached to 2260 by June 8. Ahmedabad had 3,293 positive cases on May 1, which has now reached 14,631 cases.

For Gujarat, Gandhinagar, the capital city, has witnessed a spike of 336% in one month, primarily because of the low base. The number of Covid cases in Gandhinagar on May 9 was 97, which has increased to 424 on June 8. “The maximum cases have been reported from sector 24 which shows we have been able to control the spread in Gandhinagar,” said a state government official, who was not willing to be named.

Experts attributed the rise in cases to the non-compliance of the guidelines issued by the state and central government. “People’s irresponsible attitude and non compliance to guidelines is responsible for high number of cases in the state. For example, triple layered and N-95 masks are used and reused for days in community and disposed off without disinfection resulting in spread of the infection,” said Dr Parthiv Mehta, senior Ahmedabad based pulmonologist.

Vidyut Desai, chairman of Academy of Medical Sciences, a body of health care professionals of the state, expected a huge spike in number of Covid cases in the next 10 days. “The numbers of cases are increasing in last few days as the norms have been relaxed and public vigilance towards diseases has also been diluted. Many have been found roaming in markets with masks down on the neck and not following social distancing. I expect the cases to rise further,” he said.

Mona Shah, the president of Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA), blamed the unlock guidelines for increase in cases. “The number of Covid super-spreaders has increased after the unlock-1. Previously, only the vegetable vendors and staff working at grocery shops were the super-spreaders. Now, the markets, industries and offices have opened and people’s contact have also increased so the threat of spread of virus has also increased,” she said.

Gujarat government officials, however, said they have increased surveillance to improve the condition.

“In Ahmedabad, intensive health campaigns-checkups are been carried out at 200 locations in city by through 40 mobile medical vans. The medical teams are regularly visiting the containment zones so that people with common ailments also get treatment and care at home as well as rapid testing-health check of Covid-19 suspects is done,” said an official of the state government who didn’t wished to be named.

Dr Tejas Patel, member of expert committee formed by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that we are scientifically trying to find out the reasons behind the high death rate.

“The perspective of the committee is that this virus is new for the entire world and no expert in this world has full knowledge of the virus. In Gujarat, the death rate is high and the state government is very much concerned about it. The state government is scientifically trying to reduce the death rate. To be honest, there is no permanent treatment for the virus as of now and we have no definite answer behind the high mortality rate. We are focusing on the patients with serious complications,” said Patel.

Another member of the committee, Dr VN Shah, said the city has densely populated and high number of cases is because of the prevalence of the cases in crowded places. “Most of the cases are from congested localities and a reason for increase in cases. Another reason is people are not reporting symptoms on time and are becoming super spreaders,” Shah said.

Of the total cases in Gujarat, 25.9% patients are active and 13,964 patients have discharged. A total of 2.1 lakh persons are under quarantine in state out of which 2.03 lakh are under home quarantine. According to officials, Gujarat began recording a spike after mid-April as the government ramped up testing facilities. Between March 19 and April 15, Gujarat tested just 29,104 samples. But between then and June 8, the number of tests significantly increased to 2,56,289 tests, said health secretary Jayanthi Ravi.