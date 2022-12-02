In UP, iron rod being used on railway track pierces train passenger’s neck, dies

A passenger onboard the Delhi-Kanpur Neelanchal Express died after an iron rod, used on railway tracks, entered shattering the train window and piercing through his neck near Aligarh railway station on Friday. The man died on the spot, officials said.

“A passenger, sitting on a corner seat, onboard Neelanchal Express (Delhi-Kanpur) died when an iron rod being used in a railway track work entered the train by damaging the window and pierced his neck,” said the news agency ANI.

The incident took place near Aligarh railway station at around 8:45am. The passenger, identified as Harikesh Kumar Dubey, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, was sitting on a window seat in the train’s general compartment when an iron rod broke inside the window and pierced through his neck.

“An iron rod went inside the general coach of the Neelanchal Express while it was crossing Somna station in Prayagraj. Dubey was killed due to heavy injury,” the railway official said. Construction work was undergoing at the place of the incident, according to reports.

The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction following the incident and the body was handed over to the railway official. Further investigation is being conducted by the administration.