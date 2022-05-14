In video tweeted by TMC, chaos at BJP office after Biplab Deb's resignation

The war of words between Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party escalated on Saturday after Biplab Deb resigned as the chief minister. The Tripura unit of TMC has tweeted a video claiming to be of BJP leader Ram Prasad Pal. The 53-second long video shows an emotional BJP leader not ready to accept Deb's resignation.



“Hooliganism at best! From Ram Prasad Pal to several other @BJP4Tripura MLAs, Ministers and leaders - breaking into chaos after @BjpBiplab 's resignation proves once again that the state, under BJP, is headed to its darkest times!” the TMC unit tweeted.



The Trinamool Congress had also attacked Deb after he tendered his resignation. “Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE,” the TMC tweeted.

Hooliganism at best!



From Ram Prasad Pal to several other @BJP4Tripura MLAs, Ministers and leaders - breaking into chaos after @BjpBiplab's resignation proves once again that the state, under BJP, is headed to its darkest times!#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/VdZ1SW4aRW — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) May 14, 2022

The Trinamool Congress has been aggressively trying to consolidate its foothold in Tripura, which goes to polls next year. The TMC had bagged the third largest votes in the civic polls held last year with a vote share of 16.39 per cent as per the Election Commission.



Biplab Deb will be succeeded by Manik Saha, the current Tripura BJP chief. The 69-year-old politician met the governor and staked claim to form the government. A dental surgeon by profession, Saha joined the BJP in 2016 and was appointed as the state unit chief in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON