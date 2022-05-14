TMC mocks Biplab Deb after he quits as Tripura CM, says ‘change is inevitable’

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Biplab Deb who resigned as Tripura chief minister, a year before the state goes to polls. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has been aggressively trying to consolidate its base in the north-eastern state, pitching itself as the primary challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE,” the Trinamool Congress tweeted.



The TMC marked its presence in the civic polls held in the state last year. According to the Election Commission, it was the runner-up in the Agartala municipality. However, it ended up at the third spot in terms of overall vote share in the state. The TMC bagged 16.39 per cent votes across the state, with the CPM which got 18.13 per cent votes. The ruling BJP won 11 out of 14 urban bodies with a vote share of 59 per cent.

The TMC started its journey in Tripura in 1999 under the leadership of Sudhir Ranjan Majumder. It had six MLAs in 2016, but they shifted to Congress and later to the BJP in 2017. The saffron party came to power in 2018, ending the 25-year-long rule of the CPM-led Left Front government.



Biplab Deb joined the likes of BJP chief ministers like Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Tirath Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and BS Yediyurappa (Karnataka) who stepped down in their respective states ahead of the elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON