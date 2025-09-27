Bengaluru, Incessant rains and overflowing rivers, particularly the Bhima, have disrupted normal life and caused significant damage to crops and infrastructure in several districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, officials said on Saturday. Incessant rains disrupt life in Kalyana Karnataka, claim boy’s life

Heavy rainfall affected normal life in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal districts.

An 11-year-old boy, Darshan Nagpa Lathura, died after the wall of his house collapsed due to heavy rain in Mahalingapura town of Bagalkote district late Friday night. His brother, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment.

Officials also reported loss of livestock due to flooding and heavy rains. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with people living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks being shifted to safer locations.

Roads and bridges in several places have been submerged or washed away by overflowing rivers, while numerous houses and properties have been damaged or inundated, officials said.

Large tracts of agricultural land have also been submerged, causing substantial losses to crops such as pulses, cotton, sugarcane and grapes.

Officials said 3.50 lakh cusecs of water were being released from dams in Maharashtra, increasing the flow of the Bhima river and worsening flooding.

Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, during a visit to affected areas, said, “Incessant rains and overflowing rivers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have caused immense hardship to 36 villages in Kalaburagi. Our priority is the safety of our people.”

In a post on ‘X’, he said the state government has deployed the SDRF and all available resources to shift families to safer high grounds.

“We have opened 36 relief centres where over 1,500 people are receiving freshly cooked meals and shelter,” he added.

The district administration, along with volunteers, is working tirelessly to protect both people and livestock during this crisis, he further said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.