News / India News / Income tax raid on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in UP Al Jauhar Trust

Income tax raid on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in UP Al Jauhar Trust

ByHT News Desk
Sep 13, 2023 09:36 AM IST

IT raid on Azam Khan: Several locations linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan were searched on Wednesday morning.

The income tax department on Wednesday morning raided several premises linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Raids are ongoing in Lucknow, Rampur, Meertut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur. According to reports, the IT raids are in connection with the Al Jauhar Trust. At least 30 premises were searched by the income tax officials on Wednsday in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The raids were part of a tax evasion probe against Azam Khan.

Income tax raid on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at 30 locations in UP and Madhya Pradesh.
Income tax raid on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at 30 locations in UP and Madhya Pradesh.

Former Cabinet minister Azam Khan is the head of the Al Jauhar Trust. Early this year, the UP government cancelled a lease for a 3.24 acre plot in Rampur given to the Trust to set up[ a research institute. The lease for this plot was signed in 2013-14 for 100 a year for more than 30 years. It was cancelled by the government on allegations of irregularities. The research institute was never built.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out