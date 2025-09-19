Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
PTI |
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 07:56 pm IST

Increase MP funds to ₹10 cr, disburse central share on time: TN CM tells Centre

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to enhance the funds provided under the MP Local Area Development Scheme to 10 crore and also ensure timely disbursements of its share of funds to facilitate smooth implementation of Centre-State schemes.

As the state government has been releasing its share of funds on time, the benefits of the schemes could reach all the people only when the Central government extended its contribution, he said.

"While the state government provides 3 crore per year towards the MLA constituency development fund, the Centre should increase the MPLADS fund to 10 crore," the chief minister said chairing the fifth state-level meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee to review the functioning of Union Government schemes.

Under the MP Local Area Development Scheme, a financial allocation of 1,274 crore was received from 2021-22 to 2025-26, and out of 12,045 works that were taken up with the cooperation of MPs, 9,755 works have been completed, and 2,290 works were under progress.

About 702 crore per year has been allocated for all 234 constituencies under the MLA constituency development scheme to improve the basic amenities.

"Since the state government provided 3 crore to MLAs, we insist that the MP fund is increased to 10 crore," the CM said.

At present, the MPs are provided 5 crore per annum under the scheme.

On the agriculture front, Stalin said the state government extended 100 per cent subsidy to small and marginal farmers and 75 per cent subsidy to other farmers. Also, the government was bearing 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax.

"With this incentive, the cultivation of horticultural and agricultural crops is being increased," the CM said.

In the last two years, 1,57,279 farmers have received financial benefits of more than 1,312 crore. Tamil Nadu was the leading state in India in ensuring benefits of this scheme to farmers, he added.

Chief Secretary N Muruganantham, ministers, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

