A multidimensional approach is needed towards achieving the goal of raising the share of organic farming to 50% of total cultivation, Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, inaugurating a symposium on national programme for organic production, or NPOP, in the national capital. Increase share of organic farming to 50%, says Shah

Addressing the meet, organised by the National Cooperative Organic Ltd, aimed at expanding the cooperative sector in the organic produce category, Shah said all primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in the country should be linked to the organic mission and a campaign should be launched to promote organic products.

Shah said that the NCOL should focus on building a strong supply chain of authentic organic products from farmers to customers under its “Bharat Organics” brand.

NCOL should ensure mandatory testing of each batch of “Bharat Organics” products so that customers can have access to pure, authentic organic products in the market, he said. To achieve this goal, farmers associated with Amul dairies should be encouraged to adopt organic farming, the minister added.

“Without a multidimensional approach, the goal of achieving 50% organic cultivation is simply not possible,” Shah said.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said late last year that multi-state societies had a major role in India’s economic progress and reaching its benefits to the poor.

Cooperatives are grassroots business enterprises owned jointly by their members, where profits and losses are shared equally. India’s cooperative sector is over a century old and provides livelihood to millions, especially women, in sectors such as dairy, fisheries, finance, housing and agriculture.

Amul, the country’s largest dairy brand, runs on a cooperative model, as does Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), the largest fertiliser company. The country also has a large network of cooperative-based urban and rural banks.