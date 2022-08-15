In Independence Day speech, PM remembers Gandhi, Nehru: ‘Next 25 years crucial’

In a rousing address to the nation as India marks 75 years of freedom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the strength of women and sacrifices of freedom fighters during the country's journey from one milestone to another. Asserting that he is the first PM - born after independence - to address the nation from the iconic Red Fort, he invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. “Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person… and his aspiration of making the last person capable, I dedicated myself to that.”

Raising the slogan of "Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan, Jai Anusandhan, Jai Vigyan (Hail farmers, youth, innovation and science), PM Modi said: “We can't be complacent because of all the achievements in 75 years. Next 25 years are crucial for India. The way world sees India is changing."

He also announced “five promises for India's development”. “Five promises for growth (panch prann),” PM Modi declared, underscoring that the first promise would be "goal of developed India and only big aspirations", “second would be no form of slavery and removal of any trace of colonial mindset”, “third would be- pride in our heritage, fourth would be unity among 130 crore Indians, and the fifth promise would be citizens' duty, which includes the prime minister and chief ministers."

PM Modi also urged the youth “who will be 50 in the year 2047 to take an oath to make India a developed country”. “When we take an oath, we make it happen. That’s why when I spoke about Swachh Bharat in my first speech, there was a movement," he highlighted.

