Independence Day 2023: Massive ‘Tiranga’ rally held in J&K's Shopian - VIDEO

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, a massive ‘Tiranga’ rally was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district with thousands of people participating in it. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, several people including army and police personnel can be seen walking and riding through the streets. People were also shouting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Shopian

The ‘Tiranga’ rally is a part of the government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the flag at home and to hoist it to mark India’s independence.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday joined ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to the Botanical Garden on the bank of Dal Lake in Kashmir's Srinagar. In a video posted by ANI, the LG can be seen leading the rally while holding the Indian flag, while those participating can be heard shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

“Today entire J&K is participating in Tiranga Yatras. The Tricolour is flying high and streets are filled with enthusiasm,” Sinha said during the rally.

PM Modi's message ahead of Independence Day

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies from August 13 to 15. Stating that the Indian flag symbolises the “spirit of freedom”, he urged people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website and also to change their display picture on social media platforms to that of the Indian tri-color.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.