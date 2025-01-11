Independent MLA Anvar joins TMC

Independent MLA PV Anvar, who left the ranks of the LDF last year after locking horns with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over a range of issues, joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee greets MLA PV Anvar as he joins the All India Trinamool Congress, on Friday (AITC Media cell)

Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur in Malappuram district, joined the party in the presence of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“His dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth. Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every dream is realised,” Banerjee wrote on X.

In photographs posted on X, Banerjee was seen welcoming Anvar into the party by garlanding him with the traditional party shawl.

According to a source close to Anvar, the MLA has been appointed the state coordinator of the AITC in Kerala. He has not formally taken the membership of the AITC as it would result in his disqualification as MLA under the anti-defection law, the source added.

The Nilambur MLA is likely to hold a press conference in Kolkata along with AITC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday.

Over the past few days, Anvar had publicly announced his support for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala and even indicated that he was open to joining the Congress. However, the national party signalled that it will not hold talks currently on welcoming the MLA. Leaders like VD Satheesan are reportedly opposed to Anvar joining the party.

Anvar, who was once seen as a strong supporter of CM Vijayan, broke ranks with him and the party last year after he failed to garner support for his allegations against certain top police officers. The businessman-politician, who won the 2016 and 2021 elections from Nilambur as a LDF-backed Independent, had accused then ADGP Ajith Kumar of having involvement with gold smuggling gangs, tapping phone conversations of ministers and amassing wealth illegally. While the police and vigilance squads opened inquiries against the officer, he was not arrested or booked. The cop, removed as ADGP (law and order) last year, was recently promoted as DGP.