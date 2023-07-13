India a bridge between Global South and Western world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the rights of the Global South have been long denied and led to a feeling of anguish among these countries while underlying India’s role as a bridge between them and the Western world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

In an interview with the French financial newspaper Les Echos ahead of his arrival in France, Modi advocated a comprehensive reshuffle of the international institutions and said as the most populous in the world, India needs to regain its rightful place. “How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member?” he asked.

He called French President Emmanuel Macron a strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region who shared his views on the international order.

The interview was published as Modi on Thursday left for France for the first leg of his two-nation tour during which he will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris and hold talks with Macron on cooperation in areas such as defence and space.

Modi will be the first foreign leader since 2017 to be the chief guest at the parade marking the storming during the French Revolution (1789) of the Bastille fortress, a symbol of the monarchy. Then-US President Donald Trump was invited to the national day parade in 2017.

