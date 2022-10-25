India and Pakistan soldiers exchange sweets on Diwali along international border

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and pleasantries on Diwali along the 198 km long India-Pakistan international border in Jammu region on Monday, said officials.

“On the occasion of Diwali, BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets at various border outposts (BOPs) under Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF officer.

BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Pakistan Rangers and the latter also reciprocated, he added.

The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border.

The officer informed that BSF has always been at the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere at the border while dominating it effectively.

“Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both the forces,” he said.

Meanwhile on August 25, the BSF had foiled a smuggling bid in Samba when the border guards had recovered about 8 kg of heroin.

A Pakistani smuggler was shot and injured by the BSF but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

