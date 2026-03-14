India announces visa relief for foreigners, no penalty on overstay amid US-Iran conflict
The Indian government has announced a 30-day visa extensions and a waiver of penalty for overstay for affected foreign nationals amid crisis in the Middle East.
Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has now entered its second week, India on Friday announced a 30-day extension of all types of visas for affected foreign nationals.
The Indian government also announced a waiver of penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The announced was made by the Consulate General of India in Dubai in a post on X on Friday evening. The relaxation of norms is applicable for all types of visas — regular visa and e-visa.
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The announcement comes amid the crisis in the Middle East following the US-Israel attack in Iran, which in turn spiraled into a larger conflict in the region, with Tehran targeting US bases, oil facilities and airports in the region.
Key announcement on visa extension, waiver of penalty
The visa extension and waiver of penalty fees will be applicant for foreign nationals, including those from the Gulf states. The key announcements include:
- The Consulate General of India in Dubai said all types of visas and e-visa expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month for affected nationals.
- The extension will be granted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on case-to-case basis.
- The penalties for any overstay by affected foreign nationals have also been waived off after February 28, 2026.
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Relaxation on Exit Permits and Temporary Landing Permit
The Indian authorities have also announced relaxation on Exit Permits and Temporary Landing Permit to stranded foreign nationals free of charge. The relaxation incudes:
- The Consulate further announced that Exit Permits to the affected foreigners would be provided free of charge.
- Non-application of Exit Permit and extension of visas by foreigners in the current case would not be treated as violation of migration legislation.
- Moreover, India has also announced granting Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights.
Soon after the conflict started, India on March 1 asked foreign nationals in the country to approach relevant authorities for visa extensions. In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had urged foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More