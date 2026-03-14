India announces visa relief for foreigners, no penalty on overstay amid US-Iran conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has now entered its second week, India on Friday announced a 30-day extension of all types of visas for affected foreign nationals. India has granted 30-day visa extension to affected foreign nationals amid the conflict in the Middle East. (REUTERS)

The Indian government also announced a waiver of penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The announced was made by the Consulate General of India in Dubai in a post on X on Friday evening. The relaxation of norms is applicable for all types of visas — regular visa and e-visa.

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The announcement comes amid the crisis in the Middle East following the US-Israel attack in Iran, which in turn spiraled into a larger conflict in the region, with Tehran targeting US bases, oil facilities and airports in the region.

Key announcement on visa extension, waiver of penalty The visa extension and waiver of penalty fees will be applicant for foreign nationals, including those from the Gulf states. The key announcements include:

The Consulate General of India in Dubai said all types of visas and e-visa expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month for affected nationals.

The extension will be granted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on case-to-case basis.

The penalties for any overstay by affected foreign nationals have also been waived off after February 28, 2026. Also Read: First Air India, now IndiGo, and more: Airlines hike fares as West Asia war sets oil prices on fire

Relaxation on Exit Permits and Temporary Landing Permit The Indian authorities have also announced relaxation on Exit Permits and Temporary Landing Permit to stranded foreign nationals free of charge. The relaxation incudes: