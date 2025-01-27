Menu Explore
India aspires to be among top 10 sporting nations by 2036: Mandaviya

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2025 09:34 PM IST

The minister also laid the foundation stone for the RRU Outdoor Sports Complex to provide state-of-the-art facilities for athletes

Ahmedabad: India aspires to rank among the top ten sporting nations globally by 2036, the year it has bid to host the Summer Olympics, Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

The minister was speaking at an International Olympic Research Conference at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat (X/mansukhmandviya)
The minister was speaking at an International Olympic Research Conference at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat (X/mansukhmandviya)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned hosting the Olympics in 2036, which symbolises India’s growing strength. As we move toward a developed India, the nation will celebrate its centenary of independence in 2047. By then, India will be among the developed nations. The role of Fit India is crucial in ensuring not just physical fitness but also mental fitness among citizens. A mentally and physically fit person contributes to building an ideal society, which paves the way for a prosperous nation. Hence, sports are a symbol of our rising strength,” Mandaviya said.

The minister was delivering his inaugural address at the International Olympic Research Conference, organised by the Indian Olympic Association at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

“By 2036, Modiji has set the goal for India to rank among the top 10 nations in sports, and by the centenary year of independence, we aim to rank among the top 5. To achieve this, we must step onto the field, compete, and win. Those who win leave their mark and convert their victories into medals. Sports science plays a vital role in enhancing our medal tally. Therefore, when we talk about Olympic research, it involves studying its social, youth, exposure, and international perception impacts, which together create comprehensive Olympic research,” he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
