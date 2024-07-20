India, Bhutan approve 61 projects worth 4,958 crore

New Delhi: India and Bhutan have approved 61 projects worth Rs.4,958 crore to be implemented during the Himalayan country’s 13th five-year plan, for which New Delhi is providing Rs.10,000 crore as development support. (Twitter/@Indiainbhutan)

The projects, covering sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, energy, health, education, capacity building, industrial parks, sports, digital economy, e-mobility and space technology, were approved during the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks co-chaired by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden in Thimphu.

Misri, who assumed his position on July 15, made his first foreign visit to Bhutan from July 19-20, reflecting the importance attached by New Delhi to its ties with Thimphu. India had doubled its financial support for Bhutan’s five-year plan in March.

The Bhutan government conveyed its appreciation for the support that India continues to provide for the country’s socio-economic development. During the Development Cooperation Talks, the two sides discussed various components of the assistance and implementation modalities for development projects being assisted by the Indian government, according to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Misri’s visit.

The Bhutanese side presented “Project Tied Assistance” proposals and the first tranche of such projects to be implemented during the 13th five-year plan. Following this, the two sides approved 61 projects worth Rs.4,958 crore.

The two foreign secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools that were built during the 12th five-year plan.

The Bhutan government informed the Indian side about activities proposed to be taken up under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP). In line with a request from the Bhutan government, the Indian side agreed to “positively consider frontloading the full amount” of Rs.1,500 crore for the ESP in the first one-and-half years, subject to progress in implementing the proposals, the joint statement said.

“The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchanges and unique bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” it added.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Development Cooperation Talks in New Delhi.

Besides his talks with Choden, Misri met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and foreign minister DN Dhungyel.