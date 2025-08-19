SC judge who held Salwa Judum to be illegal in 2011 is Opposition’s VP pick

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, 79, who delivered the landmark 2011 judgement outlawing the Salwa Judum militia in Chhattisgarh, was on Tuesday named as the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate for the September 9 Vice Presidential election. Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. (Sourced)

A bench of justices Reddy and SS Nijjar disbanded Salwa Judum, calling arming civilians “unethical and dangerous” and violative of the Constitution’s Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life). The Salwa Judum, which was accused of human rights abuses, was a state-sponsored militia raised in 2005 to counter Maoist insurgency. It comprised largely tribal youth armed with basic training and firearms.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who announced Justice (retd) Reddy’s candidature, said opposition parties decided to have a common candidate, and the decision has been taken unanimously. He called the candidature a big achievement for democracy.

Justice (retd) Reddy has authored the book “Preamble of the Constitution”. He has highlighted the response of Bhimrao Ambedkar, who chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution, to right-wing groups, which criticised it for borrowing ideas. He noted that Ambedkar said there was no shame in it and that it is wise to adopt good ideas, no matter where they come from.

Justice (retd) Reddy has questioned critics belittling the contribution of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, asking whether they even understand his depth of knowledge evident in his seminal work “The Discovery of India”, exploring the Upanishads, the Himalayas, the Ganga, the Aryans, and Mohenjo Daro. He challenged those who pretend to be learned while unfairly blaming Nehru.

Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, former central information commissioner, said Justice (retd) Reddy was deeply committed as a judge to the rule of law. He said he dedicated his life to upholding constitutional values in the democratic framework. “Some judges have etched their names in history through their unwavering integrity, distinctive vision, and faith in democratic principles. Justice (retd) B Sudarshan Reddy is one among them,” he said.

Justice (retd) Reddy, who was due to file his nomination on August 21, was born into an agricultural family on July 8, 1946, in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy. He graduated in law from Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1971 and started practising in the Hyderabad civil courts. Justice (retd) Reddy was named the government pleader in August 1988 in the Andhra Pradesh high court and argued the revenue department cases. He continued in the post until January 1990.

He was appointed as an additional standing counsel for the central government and elected as Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association president in 1993. Elevated as an additional high court judge in May 1995, he was appointed as the Gauhati high court Chief Justice in December 2005. He was elevated as a Supreme Court judge in January 2007 and retired in July 2011. Justice (retd) Reddy was appointed Goa’s first Lokayukta in March 2013. He resigned from the post on personal grounds in October 2013.

A supporter of the separate Telangana state, Justice (retd) Reddy also supported the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh high court