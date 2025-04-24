India briefs diplomats on cross-border linkages to Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: India’s foreign ministry on Thursday briefed senior diplomats of most of the G20 countries and several strategic partners across the world on the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, people familiar with the matter said. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri informed the diplomats about the attack on tourists and India’s policy of “zero tolerance” for terrorism, the people said on condition of anonymity (MEA)

The briefing was done by foreign secretary Vikram Misri, who informed the diplomats about the attack on tourists and India’s policy of “zero tolerance” for terrorism, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Diplomats of G20 member states such as the US, France, the UK, China, Russia, and Germany and strategic partners such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia and Oman attended the briefing, held a day after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, shutting of the Attari land border crossing and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided on the punitive measures because of cross-border links to the terror attack.

Amid nationwide outrage over the attack claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, Modi on Thursday said India will pursue the perpetrators of the attack “to the ends of the earth”.

Addressing a rally in Bihar, Modi said, “Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

“We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” Modi added.