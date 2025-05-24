India calls out Pakistan at UNSC over Pahalgam attack: 'Army officials attended terrorists' funeral'

India has hit out at Pakistan at the United States Security Council and called it out for its “grossly hypocritical” behaviour amid the current tensions. Calling out Pakistan for attacking civilians during the four-day military confrontation between the countries, India on Friday said that a nation (Pakistan) that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians. Parvathaneni Harish made the remarks while addressing the UNSC open debate(Screengrab/X/@IndiaUNNewYork)

Addressing the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said, “I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues.”

‘India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks’

Harish made the remarks while addressing the UNSC open debate on “Addressing emerging threats, ensuring safety of civilians, humanitarian and UN Personnel, journalists and media professionals and enhancing accountability mechanisms” under the agenda item “Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict”.

His remarks came in response to Pakistani Ambassador at the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who brought up the Kashmir issue and talked about the recent military conflict between both the countries.

Following that, India called out Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism that has targeted civilians for decades. “India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across the border. This ranges from the horrific attack on 26/11 Mumbai attack to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and our morale,” said Harish.

Harish also slammed Pakistani officials for attending the funeral of some of the terrorists killed by India under ‘Operation Sindoor’. “We just recently saw senior government, police and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor. A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians,” he said.

He added that Pakistan deliberately shelled the border villages in India and killed over 20 civilians and injured 80 during the recent four-day military conflict while also targeting places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples, and convents and also medical facilities.

“Pakistani army deliberately shelled our border villages killing more than 20 civilians and injuring more than 80,” Harish said.

“To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical. Let us be clear. Protection of civilians should not serve as an argument for protection of UN-designated terrorists. The international community must come together on zero tolerance for terrorism and calling out those who sponsor and defend it,” he added.

With PTI inputs