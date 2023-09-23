News / India News / India Canada news LIVE updates: US wants to see accountability on Nijjar killing, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Live

India Canada news LIVE updates: US wants to see accountability on Nijjar killing, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Sep 23, 2023 06:15 AM IST
OPEN APP

India Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.

India-Canada News LIVE updates: Days after accusing the agents of the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday said that Ottawa wants to "work constructively with India" on the case.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. (HT Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. (HT Photo)

The raging diplomatic row has brought down India-Canada ties to its lowest in decades with the Narendra Modi government strongly dismissing Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and “politically motivated.”

Amid the tensions, India on Thursday had stopped processing visa applications by Canadians and also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country. However, amid speculations of a possible retaliation by Canada on the matter, an official told HT Friday that the Canadian visas were being processed normally.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    India yet to get info that backs Canada claim

    India-Canada news LIVE updates: India has yet to receive information through official channels that support Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, people familiar with the matter said on Friday amid a massive diplomatic row between the two countries over the slaying.

    The Canadian side had not formally provided any evidence or information on the case before, during or after Trudeau’s allegation in Canada’s Parliament of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar, a designated terrorist, in Surrey, British Columbia, in June, the people added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada justin trudeau

Stalin announces 10 lakh to airlift 2-year-old undergoing treatment in Turkey

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 06:09 AM IST

A 2-year-old child belongs to Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district got a sudden illness on a plane when her family were travelling from San Francisco to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

India Canada news LIVE: US wants to see accountability on Nijjar killing-Blinken

India Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 06:15 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

Eight-year-old Indian-origin girl makes medical history in UK

Aditi Shankar, suffering from a rare genetic condition, received a stem cell transplant using bone marrow taken from her mother, Divya.

According to the medics, this became possible because Aditi had an immune condition for which she received her mother’s bone marrow six months before receiving a kidney transplant for severe irreversible kidney failure.(X/ Aaron Chown)
india news
Published on Sep 23, 2023 02:11 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Revoke suspension of Sanjay Gandhi hospital’s licence: Varun Gandhi

The 100-bed Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital has been in operation in the district since 1989.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said that the suspension has far-reaching implications for the region’s health care access, employment and education as a large number of people depend on the hospital for primary health care services (HT)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 01:19 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

Decision to be made by Sept 26 on Cauvery water release: Karnataka govt

The State is now compelled to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day till September 27.

DK Shivakumar clarified that there will be no talks with Tamil Nadu until September 26, the date of the next meeting of CWRC.
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 01:28 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Saffron flag put up on mosque; case filed: Police

According to police officers, the incident occurred in Dhannur and came to light at 7 am on Friday when a resident, Ismail, went to the mosque to offer Namaz.

Police have registered a case under section 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion) of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for the unidentified individuals.
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 01:36 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Artillery guns, drones and rifles part of India’s latest export push

India’s defence sector is characterised by a firm export push and an unprecedented cut back on imports under a multi-pronged self-reliance drive.

India has set a defence export target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 crore by 2024-25, which experts believe is within the country’s reach (HT)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 05:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Notify time-bound approval of licence plate manufacturers: Karnataka HC

The bench was hearing a petition filed by HSRP manufacturers’ association of India, Kochi in Kerala, and two authorised manufacturers of HSRP. The petitioners alleged that the notification was issued to allow only the ‘influential’ HSRP manufacturers

A single judge bench of Justice BM Shyam Prasad, directed the state government to notify a time-bound process to be followed by vehicle manufacturers to grant approval to licence plate makers across the board (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

JD(S) Kerala unit won’t join NDA, will remain with LDF: State chief

JD(S) Kerala unit president said the party’s state committee will meet on Oct 7 to adopt a formal decision in the wake of the national unit allying with BJP.

The clarification came hours after senior JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Isro continues efforts to establish contact with Chandrayaan-3

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists are continuing their efforts to re-establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Despite not receiving any signals so far, ISRO is persisting in its attempts to revive the lander and rover. The revival attempt aims to extend the mission's objectives and collect more data. The batteries on the equipment were left charged before being put to sleep, and if the revival is successful, the rover will resume movement and the lander will collect data once again.

New Delhi, Aug 31 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) releases an image of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander clicked around 11 a.m. IST from about 15 m through a Pragyan rover's navigation camera, hours after the release of its first image, which shows the lander resting on the moon's surface, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ISRO Twitter)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 12:38 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai

Haasan keen to contest LS polls from Coimbatore, say party leaders

MNM contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls & got a 3.7% vote share predominantly from urban areas but in 2021 assembly elections the party’s performance diminished.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addressed a meeting with his party members in Coimbatore on Friday, where he said that his defeat in the assembly elections defied reason. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Heavy rains lash parts of northern Telangana; Met dept puts out alert

Northern Telangana experienced heavy rainfall after a 10-day dry spell, with some areas receiving over 100mm of rain in 12 hours.

An IMD bulletin said moderate to heavy rains are expected at several districts in northern Telangana in the next two days. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 03:03 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Dasara celebrations set to be scaled down in Mysuru: Minister

Last week, Mahadevappa held discussions at the district level about celebrating Dasara in a simple way. He said that a decision will be made at the government level regarding the event.

Elephants being brought for Mysore Dasara celebrations at Veeranahosahalli village, Mysuru district. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 12:47 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Replace OPS as deputy Leader of Oppn, AIADMK urges speaker

This is the third time the AIADMK has approached the Speaker on the matter since Panneerselvam was expelled last July.

AIADMK legislators urged the Speaker for a change in seating arrangement in assembly since colleagues-turned-rivals Panneerselvam and AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami are seated together in the present arrangement. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 03:14 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

‘Misquoted’: IUML MP after remark on Muslim women’s support to BJP

The MP on Friday claimed that he made the remarks in a sarcastic tone and that he was ‘misunderstood’.

Indian Union Muslim League MP PV Abdul Wahab(HT File)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 03:26 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out