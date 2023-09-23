India Canada news LIVE updates: US wants to see accountability on Nijjar killing, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.
India-Canada News LIVE updates: Days after accusing the agents of the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday said that Ottawa wants to "work constructively with India" on the case.
The raging diplomatic row has brought down India-Canada ties to its lowest in decades with the Narendra Modi government strongly dismissing Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and “politically motivated.”
Amid the tensions, India on Thursday had stopped processing visa applications by Canadians and also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country. However, amid speculations of a possible retaliation by Canada on the matter, an official told HT Friday that the Canadian visas were being processed normally.
India yet to get info that backs Canada claim
India-Canada news LIVE updates: India has yet to receive information through official channels that support Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, people familiar with the matter said on Friday amid a massive diplomatic row between the two countries over the slaying.
The Canadian side had not formally provided any evidence or information on the case before, during or after Trudeau’s allegation in Canada’s Parliament of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar, a designated terrorist, in Surrey, British Columbia, in June, the people added.