India records 109 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. Which states recorded maximum infections?

India recorded 40 more cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 till December 26 as the tally of the total cases of the variant rose up to 109, official sources said on Wednesday. 36 cases were detected from Gujarat, 34 were reported from Karnataka, Goa reported 14 cases, Maharashtra reported nine cases, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported four each and Telangana reported two. (File)

As per news agency PTI, 36 cases were detected from Gujarat, 34 were reported from Karnataka, Goa reported 14 cases, Maharashtra reported nine cases, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported four each and Telangana reported two infections.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Most of the patients were in home isolation, sources told PTI.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said last week that authorities were closely investigating the new variant. However, he added that there was a need for states to ramp up the testing process and strengthen the surveillance system.

Despite the increasing number of cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country, officials emphasise that there is no immediate cause for concern. Ninety-two per cent of those infected are choosing home-based treatment, suggesting a mild illness, according to official statements.

Officials have not seen an increase in hospitalisation rates and the discovery of COVID-19 in individuals hospitalised for other medical conditions is coincidental.

Union health secretary Sudhansh Pant wrote to states and union territories, calling for for essential public health measures to be put in place emphasising the crucial COVID-19 control and management strategies.

States have been called upon to ensure the effective implementation of operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19, as outlined by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Authorities have directed the continuous monitoring and reporting of district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities to facilitate the early detection of any rising trends in cases.

India reported a daily increase of 529 COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases recorded at 4,093, as stated by the health ministry on Wednesday.

The latest 24-hour period saw three new fatalities, with two reported in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant, which emerged in August 2023 in Luxembourg, is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.