No breakthrough in 19th India-China Corps Commander meeting

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2023 08:15 PM IST

India and China held 19th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13 and 14

India and China held 19th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13 and 14.

The India China border near Chushul, Ladakh. (Shutterstock)
The India China border near Chushul, Ladakh.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, both the sides had a ‘positive, constructive and in-depth discussion’ on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

“In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner”, the MEA statement said.

“They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas”, the MEA statement added.

There has been no major breakthrough in the 19 rounds of talks held between Indian and Chinese sides. Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), both the sides have more than 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

The problems at Depsang in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table. The relations between the two countries are strained since the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley.

