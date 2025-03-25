India, China discuss cross-border cooperation, Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage

NEW DELHI: India and China discussed the resumption of cross-border cooperation, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, at a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs in Beijing on Tuesday. The 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs was held in Beijing on Tuesday. (X/China_Amb_India)

The meeting was part of efforts by the two sides to normalise bilateral relations since they reached an understanding last October to end the military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks about India-China cooperation being essential for global stability and prosperity.

The meeting of the WMCC explored measures and proposals to implement the decisions made at the meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary question in Beijing last December, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. It said the meeting was held in a “positive and constructive atmosphere”.

The two sides “exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra”, the statement said.

Besides, the two sides explored ways to advance effective border management, and agreed to maintain and strengthen diplomatic and military mechanisms for this purpose.

The two sides further agreed to work together on substantial preparations for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, which will be held in India later this year. The two Special Representatives are National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

At their last meeting in Beijing on December 18, Doval and Wang discussed measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border. They also agreed on the need to enhance cross-border cooperation, including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the two sides are still engaged in working out modalities for resuming the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, which was last conducted in 2020. India is also keen to resume sharing of data on cross-border rivers in view of China’s plans to build a major hydropower project on the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra.

The meeting of the WMCC also reviewed the situation along the LAC. “Peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations,” the statement said, reiterating India’s long-standing position.

China’s foreign ministry said the two sides adopted a “positive, constructive, and forward-looking approach” while carrying out a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on implementing the consensus reached earlier.

The Indian delegation for the WMCC meeting was led by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia) in the external affairs ministry, and the Chinese side was led by Hong Liang, director general of the boundary and oceanic affairs department of China’s foreign ministry. The Indian delegation leader also met China’s assistant foreign minister Hong Lei.

India-China relations plummeted to their lowest point since the 1962 border war following skirmishes between troops of the two sides in Ladakh sector of the LAC in April-May 2020 and a brutal clash at Galwan Valley in June that year which left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead.

Following dozens of rounds of talks under the WMCC mechanism and between senior military commanders, the two sides withdrew frontline forces on both banks of Pangong lake and at Gogra and Hot Springs. On October 21 last year, the two sides reached an understanding on withdrawing forces from the two remaining “friction points” at Demchok and Depsang.

This was followed two days later by a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed to revive several mechanisms to address the border dispute and normalise bilateral relations. Since then, there have been meetings between the Special Representatives and the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

While participating in a recent podcast, Modi said differences between neighbours such as India and China are natural, but these shouldn’t turn into disputes since bilateral cooperation is necessary for global stability and prosperity. He also acknowledged that incidents on the LAC in 2020 created “significant tensions” and said the two sides are working to normalise their relationship.

China’s foreign ministry subsequently described his remarks as “positive” and said Beijing was prepared to work with New Delhi to rebuild the relationship.