IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India, China hold military talks to defuse LAC tensions
In this file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
In this file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
india news

India, China hold military talks to defuse LAC tensions

  • The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST

India and China on Sunday held yet another round of military talks in their latest attempt to ease tensions in eastern Ladakh where the two sides have been locked in a lingering border standoff that has hit bilateral ties. This comes at a time when frontline soldiers are deployed eyeball to eyeball at friction points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials familiar with the development said.

The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. The outcome of the ninth round of military dialogue was not known when this report was filed.

The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results. “The ground situation remains as it was in August-September (when the Indian Army took control of key heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso). The military dialogue alone is unlikely to yield results. Diplomatic efforts will have to progress simultaneously,” said one of the officials cited above.

India has consistently pushed for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April 2020 during the ongoing military talks whereas the Chinese side wants the Indian Army to first pull back troops deployed on strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Also read: Force Taliban to reduce violence and agree to truce, Afghanistan tells Pakistan

“Neither side is willing to vacate the positions held by them. It seems unlikely that the standoff will be resolved in the short term. However, talks will go on as it is important not to break communication,” said a second official.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said that India was ready to match China’s aggression in the eastern Ladakh theatre, where the two countries have been locked in a border row since May 2020. "If they (China) can get aggressive, we will also get aggressive. We have full preparations (to meet any eventuality,” said the IAF chief.

Last month, he said the likely reasons for Chinese actions in the Ladakh sector could include a planned escalation and an attempt to establish border claim lines and start border talks on the new positions, military signalling, domination efforts with escalation control and deployment and training of their Western Theatre forces in real war-like scenarios wherein the Galwan Valley incident was an overreach.

Senior Indian and Chinese commanders had met on November 6 for the eighth round of military talks. India has made all preparations to hold ground in Ladakh for an extended duration.

On January 12, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the Indian Army was prepared to hold its ground in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the ongoing military and diplomatic talks with China are prolonged.

Experts said talks are deadlocked because of serious differences between the two sides on the conditions of disengagement, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

The PLA has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas to rear positions but its frontline deployments remain unchanged.

Earlier, Naravane said India should not read too much into the withdrawal of Chinese troops from depth areas on the Tibetan plateau as there has been absolutely no troop cut by either side at friction points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
In this file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
In this file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
india news

India, China hold military talks to defuse LAC tensions

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16 lakh inoculated in 9 days, Karnataka leads the way

Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The government data also said that only 10 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs) have been reported till 7.30 pm on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers said the district administration broke the lock of the main gate of Government Primary School and shifted the cows. (Representational image/HT Photo)
Villagers said the district administration broke the lock of the main gate of Government Primary School and shifted the cows. (Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

In Tikamgarh district of MP, primary school converted into cow shelter

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A school teacher said more than 200 cows destroyed the kitchen garden and at least 100 plants of flowers, fruits and medicinal plant in the school premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahat Abrar said that the historic ceremony would be carried out by Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor.(HT File Photo)
Rahat Abrar said that the historic ceremony would be carried out by Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor.(HT File Photo)
india news

Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU

PTI, Aligarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:59 PM IST
AMU spokesman Rahat Abrar said that "The steel capsule which weighs 1.5 tonne would be buried at a depth of 30 feet in front of Victoria Gate, the iconic structure, which marks the heart of this historic institution."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.(REUTERS)
The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.(REUTERS)
india news

Delhi Police Commissioner issues circular for tractor rally

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The circular said that all officers and personnel as well as CAPF and any other force deployed for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements should be made aware and be prepared that they will be required for law and order arrangements immediately after the official celebration is over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police said no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6.00 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, wheras Rajpath is already out of bounds.(ANI)
The police said no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6.00 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, wheras Rajpath is already out of bounds.(ANI)
india news

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road movement ahead of Republic Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:49 PM IST
  • Delhi traffic police requested road users to accordingly plan their journies and avoid the route of parade and tableaux, from 4 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I am thinking of Netaji, I am thinking of my countrymen” said the Prime Minister.
“I am thinking of Netaji, I am thinking of my countrymen” said the Prime Minister.
india news

‘Thank you West Bengal’ tweets PM Modi as he shares video of his Kolkata visit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The video includes pictures and videos of the Prime Minister’s at Victoria Memorial to mark the occasion of ParakramDivas, Shubhash Chandra Bose’s residence amongst others, with sound bites from his speech at the former added for effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani, S Jaishankar shared photos with their daughters on the occasion of national Girl Child Day.
Union minister Smriti Irani, S Jaishankar shared photos with their daughters on the occasion of national Girl Child Day.
india news

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
India celebrates National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the ministry of women and child development, every year on January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tiger skin that was seizied by the Chhattisgarh police on Sunday in Dhamtari district.(Sourced)
The tiger skin that was seizied by the Chhattisgarh police on Sunday in Dhamtari district.(Sourced)
india news

Chhattisgarh police arrest man trying to sell tiger skin

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:07 PM IST
  • According to the FIR registered by the police, the estimated value of the tiger skin that was seized is 40 lakh in the international market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitish Kumar wishes speedy recovery to Lalu, but won't call. Here's why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav was airlifted to Delhi from Ranchi where he is being treated for multiple ailments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials, this is one of the biggest GST frauds detected in recent times(Representational photo)
According to officials, this is one of the biggest GST frauds detected in recent times(Representational photo)
india news

Eight CAs among 258 arrested since mid-November in GST fraud

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • One CA was arrested on Saturday along with four businessmen in Jaipur for operating 25 fake firms to fraudulently avail and pass on input tax credit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken alleged that excise duty on diesel has been hiked by 820 per cent and 258 per cent on petrol in the last six years.(ANI)
While addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken alleged that excise duty on diesel has been hiked by 820 per cent and 258 per cent on petrol in the last six years.(ANI)
india news

Congress slams Center over petrol, diesel price hike

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken demanded an explanation of how exactly has the government spent 20 lakh crore that it "collected by multiple hikes in excise duty on both petrol and diesel" in last six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child wearing a blanket walks through an alley of a residential area on a cold winter day in New Delhi on January 24, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)
A child wearing a blanket walks through an alley of a residential area on a cold winter day in New Delhi on January 24, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Fresh grip of chill in north, central India over next 3-4 days: IMD

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:27 PM IST
This fresh spell of chill has been caused by the movement of the western disturbance further northeastwards on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
india news

Gold worth Rs4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Acting on inputs that 17 passengers, including four women passengers, who had arrived from Dubai on Friday, were involved in gold-smuggling, the Customs sleuths intercepted them on suspicion and recovered the precious metal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roji Behera (second from right) says she wants to work till she saves enough to pay off her college dues.(HT PHOTO)
Roji Behera (second from right) says she wants to work till she saves enough to pay off her college dues.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Odisha Dalit girl works as labourer to clear pending dues of engineering college

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The girl claims that the college has withheld her diploma certificate for non-payment of dues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP