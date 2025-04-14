India, China in early talks to resume direct flights: Aviation secretary

New Delhi: India and China have initiated discussions on restarting direct air services between the two countries with first round being concluded, according to civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam. Speaking at an Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) conference on aviation and tourism on Monday, Vualnam said that the talks are at a preliminary stage and no specific dates have been set for the resumption of flights. Some issues remain unresolved, and further discussions are expected, he said. Direct flights between India and China were halted following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the border clashes in 2020. (Representational image)

Direct flights between the two countries were halted following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the border clashes in 2020. Before the suspension, airlines operated dozens of direct flights per week connecting cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Kunming with New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Last month, Chinese consul general in Kolkata, Xu Wei, said that both sides are in continuous dialogue to bring back direct air connectivity. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier stated, following top diplomat Vikram Misri’s visit to China in January, that the two countries had agreed “in principle” to resume direct flights.

The Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 marked a significant deterioration in bilateral ties. The incident led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese personnel in a violent skirmish. Following the clash, India took a series of measures including the ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications. China called the ban discriminatory and considered taking the issue to the WTO.

Vualnam also addressed concerns over domestic airfares in India. He said that fare levels in the country are significantly lower than in other regions. He noted that India has a deregulated market, which complicates control over fare fluctuations. However, elected representatives remain concerned about the pricing, especially during peak seasons.

To monitor these fluctuations, a tariff monitoring unit has been set up under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Fare spikes during festivals remain a challenge. Vualnam pointed out that the highest fare category, or “top bucket” fares, which draw the most attention—including from Members of Parliament—account for just 1% of total tickets sold. He added that moderation of such fares should come from the airlines themselves.

The AirSewa portal and its mobile app will now give more prominence to airfares. Passengers can lodge complaints through the platform, and the ministry will monitor and act on cases of excessively high or monopolistic pricing.

He said there is no simple solution due to the deregulated market, but coordination is ongoing with the civil aviation ministry and DGCA to address concerns.

Citing data from IATA, SpiceJet chief customer officer Kamal Hingorani said Indian fares are the lowest in the Asia-Pacific region. He explained that most domestic tickets purchased 30 days in advance result in losses for airlines, while bookings made 15–30 days ahead tend to break even. Tickets bought 7–13 days before travel generate marginal profit, and bookings made even closer to departure are profitable. He added that 16 airlines have ceased operations in India, and only five remain. Achieving profitability in the aviation sector, he said, will require overall maturity in the market.