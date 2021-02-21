India, China’s special reps to meet over LAC
With India and China agreeing to restore status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, both special representatives on boundary resolution, will take place soon to sort out differences in perception over the undefined border, according to people aware of the developments.
While the 10th meeting between military commanders took place on Saturday, the backchannel talks between the special representatives have ensured that no side will unilaterally alter the status quo along the 3,488km-long LAC and the status quo will be restored on all points, the people quoted above said. Doval and Wang had a video conference on June 7, 2020, and have kept in touch with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, holding the diplomatic end of conversations with Beijing.
Although both Indian and Chinese military commanders have stood firm during the 10-month stand-off, the governments on both sides are taking a step forward to normalise relations on a reciprocal basis.
It is understood that the Indian side has made it clear that it will stand up to any use of force to alter the status quo but is willing to discuss and build a positive atmosphere for sorting out all outstanding issues related to the LAC.
“We have conveyed that the two sides can sit together and work their way towards resolving differences in perception over the LAC after China has created positivity by restoring status quo ante on Pangong Tso. There can be no dialogue if PLA uses force but if China can persuade that India is wrong or vice versa on border perception, then the two sides can mutually adjust to the perception line,” said a senior official in the know of the developments.
According to national security planners, it is for China to create a positive atmosphere for recording forward movement in bilateral ties as India will respond in kind and more.
“The trajectory that India and China ties take from Pangong Tso disengagement depends on Beijing but the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) withdrawal has been taken in the right spirit in New Delhi,” said a former Indian Army chief, asking not to be named.
After the disengagement from Pangong Tso, the military commanders on Saturday were working out the modalities of withdrawal of armour and artillery from friction points at Gogra-Hot Springs and working out the modalities for restoring full patrolling rights to the two sides in the Depsang Bulge area, south of Daulet Beg Oldi sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Confident of completing housing for all in time’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China’s special reps to meet over LAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Did not block any welfare scheme... ensured transparency’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases ₹5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at ₹1L-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From revenue deficit to special status: What CMs focussed on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to give equal chance to private sector to grow: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China discuss next phase of disengagement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM calls for cooperative federalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy
- Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly ₹10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet
- In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox