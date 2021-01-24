IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said earlier this month that India was committed to resolving the situation along the contested LAC through talks but no one should test India’s patience.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST

Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet for the ninth time on Sunday to discuss and defuse tensions in the eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The corps commander-level talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, said officials familiar with the development.

Like the previous rounds, the meeting may not yield a positive outcome in the short-term, officials said, adding that, the dialogue, however, has to go on. Experts too are not expecting any major breakthrough through the military talks.

Former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) said it is a good thing that talks are going on and communication is being maintained between the two sides. “However, it is unlikely that any breakthrough will take place as there does not seem to be any common ground on the basis of which an agreement can take place. This common ground has to be established in political or diplomatic level engagements. Since this has not happened, we should not expect much from the military talks,” he added.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had said during the eighth round of talks on November 6 that they will ensure their front-line soldiers “exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation” along the LAC.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said earlier this month that India was committed to resolving the situation along the contested LAC through talks but no one should test India’s patience. “We are committed to resolving disputes through talks and political efforts. However, no one should make the mistake of testing India’s patience,” he had said.

Both India and China are prepared for a long haul in the Ladakh sector and are firm about holding forward positions along the LAC through the harsh winter months. The PLA has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but its frontline deployments remain unchanged.

India has been pushing for a comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April during the ongoing military talks. China, however, wants the Indian Army to first pull back troops deployed on strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

On Saturday, in a warning to China, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, "If they (China) can get aggressive, we will also get aggressive. We have full preparations (to meet any eventuality).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ladakh standoff line of actual control india china border standoff
app
Close
e-paper
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
india news

Woman fighter pilot, soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST
In more than five decades, this year's parade will be the first Republic Day parade to be organised without a chief guest. Before this, there were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said earlier this month that India was committed to resolving the situation along the contested LAC through talks but no one should test India’s patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu, India. (AP)
A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu, India. (AP)
india news

LIVE: New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The US, India, Brazil, Russia and the UK are the five worst-hit countries, with the widely followed Johns Hopkins University tracker’s worldwide tally showing 98.27 million infections as of Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
A shopkeeper arranges eggs in a tray in Thane district in this file photo. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
A shopkeeper arranges eggs in a tray in Thane district in this file photo. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Bird flu: Avoid half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken, says govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The regulator also said the World Health Organization has stated it is safe to eat poultry meat and eggs and that there is no epidemiological data to suggest the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sit at demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Farmers sit at demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Over 2 lakh tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, who presided over a meeting of Punjab farmers' unions, said that more than one lakh tractors are expected to arrive from the state on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border, (PTI)
india news

LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Over two lakh tractors are expected to take part in the January 26 "Kisan Parade" in the national capital, farmer union confirmed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border,(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with farmers raises slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws at Ghazipur border,(PTI)
india news

About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:34 AM IST
The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.(REUTERS)
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps. When contacted, Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the second tunnel to be discovered in 10 days by the force that last year went on a campaign mode to detect and destroy a web of tunnels believed to have been built by Pakistan’s deep state, a senior BSF official said on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
This is the second tunnel to be discovered in 10 days by the force that last year went on a campaign mode to detect and destroy a web of tunnels believed to have been built by Pakistan’s deep state, a senior BSF official said on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
india news

BSF unearths tunnel used by Pak to send in terrorists to India

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The 39-metre-deep tunnel was detected between Border Post number 14 and 15 near BSF’s outpost at Pansar, Kathua district. On the other side of the fence are Pakistani border outposts of Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The design {of the tableau} is a celebration of workers’ well- being and security,’’ minister for labour and employment Santosh Gangwar said.
“The design {of the tableau} is a celebration of workers’ well- being and security,’’ minister for labour and employment Santosh Gangwar said.
india news

Republic Day tableau to honour Indian worker

By Sunetra Choudhury
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:18 AM IST
The theme of the tableau, which features workers in hard hats and safety gear, is encapsulated in the slogan: “Mehnat ko samman, Adhikar ek samaan’’ (Respect for hard work, Equal rights for all).
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
india news

1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The daily number of shots administered had risen to 230,000 on Thursday after changes were made to the Co-WIN platform to allow walk-ins on Tuesday. The app now allows registered beneficiaries to get the shot out-of-turn even if their name does not figure on the list for a particular day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, (PTI)
india news

Shah launches cashless medical treatment scheme for CAPF personnel and families

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:56 AM IST
“It’s a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose we are launching this scheme for those on account whose valour and dedication the nation can sleep peacefully,” the Union home minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
india news

Raising slogan was attempt to insult Mamata Banerjee: Congress' Adhir Ranjan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Chowdhury told the media that whether it is the post of Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, there is dignity and respect for the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre orders major bureaucratic reshuffle

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has appointed IAS officer Alok Tandon as the mines secretary. Tandon, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia’s Indofarma company is in talks with the SII to procure Covishield. “Hopefully, this will be realised soon,” said a person aware of the discussions.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Indonesia’s Indofarma company is in talks with the SII to procure Covishield. “Hopefully, this will be realised soon,” said a person aware of the discussions.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
india news

Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:37 AM IST
India is receiving numerous requests for vaccines, both as grant assistance and commercial supplies, and these have increased since New Delhi rolled out nearly five million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, for seven countries in the neighbourhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP