India clocks 357,229 new Covid-19 cases, infection tally zooms past 20-million mark

India on Tuesday registered 357,229 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus infection tally past the 20-million mark. 3,449 new fatalities were also recorded in the same duration, mounting the death toll to 222,408. The country's cumulative case count has now reached 20,282,833, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 9:15am. India, battling the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus, has now been clocking more than 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 13 days straight, with the health system crumbling under the weight of new cases and hospitals continuing to report a shortage of ICU beds and medical oxygen. The active coronavirus caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark last Thursday, currently stands at 3,447,133. This accounts for 17.13% of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. As many as 320,289 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far, and 16,613,292 people in total have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministry’s dashboard displayed. With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 81.77%, the government said. Meanwhile, India is not the only country in the renewed warpath of the next coronavirus wave. Fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping other developing countries, from Laos to Thailand, across the world. The increase is mainly because of more contagious virus variants, though complacency and lack of resources to contain the spread have also been cited as reasons.