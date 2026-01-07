India concerned, urge parties to have dialogue: Jaishankar on Venezuela crisis

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is concerned about the recent developments in Venezuela, urging all the involved parties to sit down and have a dialogue. EAM S Jaishankar said that the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela is India's main concern. (AFP/File Image)

During a press conference in Luxembourg, Jaishankar was asked about the ongoing situation in the Latin American nation. He responded, "Yes, we are concerned about the developments. But we would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. Because at the end of the day, that is our concern."

The EAM further said that India would wish for Venezuela as a country, as it is a nation with which New Delhi has had "very good relations" over many years. "So, we would like the people to come out well from whatever is the direction of events," Jaishankar added.

ALSO READ | ‘Deep concern’: India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture Venezuela witnessed tense situations with growing attacks from the US, including on tankers ferrying illicit oil, which ultimately also saw an operation carried out by the American military, resulting in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife from Caracas on January 3.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were brought to New York and are now lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. The two are awaiting trial on the charges of narco-terrorism, among others.

On the day Maduro was captured, India quickly issued an advisory for its citizens, cautioning them against non-essential travel to Venezuela.

ALSO READ | After Venezuela, US considering military power to acquire Greenland: White House The MEA had also urged Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, advising them to restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas via email or emergency phone number.

The following day, MEA issued a statement on the developments in Venezuela and termed them a matter of "deep concern", stating that New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the statement read.

It further stated that the Embassy of India in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible support.