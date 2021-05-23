India conducts highest number of Covid tests in 24 hours

India conducted the highest number of Covid-19 tests till date in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) said on Sunday. The overall case positivity rate, number of samples that test positive in comparison to the total number of samples tested, has declined to 11.34%, it said.

“With more than 21.23 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, highest tests conducted in a single day. The daily positivity rate has declined to 11.34%,” the health ministry tweeted.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to May 22, of which 21,23,782 samples were tested on Saturday.

This is the fifth consecutive day of more than 20 lakh tests being conducted in the country, the ministry added.





This news of declining positivity rate comes amidst the country recording less than 3 lakh cases daily for the seventh consecutive day. India recorded 2,40,842 cases on Sunday, taking the country wide tally to 26,530,132.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities are also on the decline. With 3,741 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the national mortality rate now stands at 1.13%. The 10 states and union territories of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh account for the 73.88% of the deaths recorded on Sunday. Maharashtra with 682 deaths leads the count, At 451 fatalities Karnataka is following closely behind.