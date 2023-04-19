India coordinating with key partners for safety of its citizens in Sudan

India is coordinating with key partners in West Asia, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the US to ensure the safety of Indian citizens caught up in the intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force in Sudan. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (File Photo)

One Indian, Kerala resident Albert Augustine, was among the 185 people who have died so far in the fighting and thousands of citizens are believed to be in Sudan, where violence between the Sudanese Army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) flared up last week.

The situation on the ground is “very tense” and any movement at this stage is very risky, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. “Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals, wherever they are located,” one of the people cited above said.

India is coordinating closely with different countries to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in Sudan. Among these countries are members of the so-called Quartet – Saudi Arabia, UAE, the US and the UK – that has been actively engaged in peace efforts in Sudan.

“The Quartet countries have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” the person said.

Also Read: Situation tense in Sudan, New Delhi engaging with Quartet countries

The Saudi and UAE foreign ministers assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground, the people said.

India’s envoys to the US and the UK are also in touch with their host governments, and the Indian side is working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan, the people said.

The external affairs ministry has created a control room in New Delhi and is in continuous touch with the embassy in Khartoum to get regular updates on the status of Indian citizens. The embassy is in close touch with the Indian community and individuals through multiple methods, including WhatsApp groups, said the people.

“While both the ministry and the embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concerns about safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details,” the person said.

According to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum, there are about 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan. There is also a settled Indian community of about 1,200, which has been in the country for nearly 150 years. Details about where most Indian citizens are currently located could not be ascertained. Many Indian expatriates work as professionals in key sectors and a few more work with the UN missions and other international organisations.

Fighting between Sudan’s army and powerful RSF has erupted in Khartoum and several other cities, derailing an internationally backed plan for transition to a civilian democracy and increasing the risk of civil war. The hostilities continued hours after an internationally brokered ceasefire was supposed to come into effect on Tuesday, with the two sides battling for key locations in Khartoum and accusing each other of violating the truce.

Albert Augustine, an Indian citizen working for the Dal Group in Sudan, died over the weekend after being hit by a stray bullet. The Indian embassy in Khartoum has issued several advisories asking Indian citizens not to venture out of their homes in view of the fighting, which it said is expected to continue.

Also Read: On Sudan clashes, Siddaramaiah hits back at ‘appalled’ Jaishankar

“We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe,” said the latest advisory issued on Tuesday.

Another earlier advisory had asked Indian citizens to stay away from open spaces such as balconies or terraces, and to keep essentials such as medicines, food, water, money, passports and OCI cards ready to “ensure easy mobility, when feasible”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON