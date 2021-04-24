IND USA
A health worker sampling residents for Covid test
India Covid-19 cases cross 345k; record 348

  • Daily deaths touched yet another new national record with 2,622 people losing their lives on Friday, even as Delhi lodged its highest ever single-day death toll of 348.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:23 AM IST

For the third day running, India’s daily Covid-19 infection tally remained higher than ever recorded anywhere in the world as Friday saw 345,159 new infections across the country.

Daily deaths touched yet another new national record with 2,622 people losing their lives on Friday, even as Delhi lodged its highest ever single-day death toll of 348.

