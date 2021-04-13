IND USA
People wearing protective masks stand outside a railway station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, April 13, 2021.(Reuters)
India Covid-19 second wave has crossed previous spike, worrying: Govt

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that the trend in India's Covid-19 cases trajectory in the second wave is "worrying".
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 05:10 PM IST

The Centre on Tuesday said the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed the previous highest surge and the upward trend of the infections is a cause of concern.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that the trend in India's Covid-19 cases trajectory in the second wave is "worrying".

"We have 89.51% people who have been cured, 1.25% deaths and 9.24% active cases. If we look at new cases, we will find that the previous highest surge has already been crossed and the trend is going upward. That is a cause for worry," Bhushan said during a press conference.

The top health ministry official added that the daily Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country are registering an increasing trend but is yet to cross the highest toll seen during India's first wave last year.

"However, the previous surge's highest point was 1114 and presently we have reported 879 deaths," Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

