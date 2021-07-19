Home / India News / India crosses 41-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone
A man walks past a Covid-19 vaccination awareness mural.(File photo)
A man walks past a Covid-19 vaccination awareness mural.(File photo)
india news

India crosses 41-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone

Three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, administered over 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group so far.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:18 PM IST

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Monday crossed 41 crore (41,13,55,665), according to the data updated by the health ministry at 7pm.

The day also saw 47,77,697 lakh of Covid-19 vaccines being administered throughout the country till 7pm in the evening.

The health ministry showed as many as 22,38,900 doses were administered to beneficiaries who took the jab for the first time while 1,48,075 people in 18-44 years age group got the second dose in a single day on Monday.

“Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 50,58,284 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive,” a statement released by the health department read.

The Centre launched the third phase of the universal vaccination on June 21, under which it decided to vaccinated all adults against the coronavirus disease.

The government said three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the 18-44 age group so far.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 vaccine + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.