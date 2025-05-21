India declares Pakistani official ‘persona non grata’, orders exit within 24 hours

India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, declaring him persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his diplomatic status. The official has been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours. Security personnel keep vigil outside the Pakistan High Commission following 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi.(PTI File)

“Charge d'Affaires Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Being called persona non grata means a foreign diplomat is no longer welcome in the country. The government asks them to leave, usually without explaining why. It is the strongest way to show disapproval in diplomacy.

On May 13, the Centre declared a Pakistani official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi ‘persona non grata’ for activities inconsistent with his diplomatic status.

The official was asked to leave India within 24 hours, and a formal demarche was issued to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan high commission.

India briefs 70 countries on Operation Sindoor

The action had come soon after a senior Indian military officer briefed defence attachés and representatives from around 70 countries on Operation Sindoor, India’s major counterterror operation launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Under Operation Sindoor, on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched targeted strikes on nine terror launchpads across Pakistan, hitting major bases linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

Pakistan, in retaliation, conducted multiple drone incursions into Indian airspace over the following nights, but India’s air defence quickly intercepted and neutralised them.

India then intensified its offensive, destroying key Pakistani military sites, including Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and Rahim Yar Khan airbase. Later, New Delhi agreed to halt its military actions after Islamabad requested a ceasefire through talks at the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level.



