IAF aircraft, navy ship positioned for Sudan evacuation, says MEA

India is making every effort to ensure the safety and security of its citizens stranded in Sudan amid intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. There are about 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan, according to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum. (AFP)

“We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan. We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated,” the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the foreign ministry and the Indian embassy in Sudan are in regular touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the US, among others.

“As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan,” the ministry said.

Contingency plans are in place, but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile, with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, officials said. Sudanese airspace remains closed for all foreign aircraft, and overland movement has risks and logistical challenges, they added, seeking anonymity.

“Our embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Indians in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. It is also coordinating all possible assistance including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement,” the ministry statement said.

India is coordinating with key partners in West Asia, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the US to ensure the safety of Indian citizens caught up in the intense fighting, HT earlier reported.

India is coordinating closely with different countries to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in Sudan. Among these countries are members of the so-called Quartet – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US and the UK – that has been actively engaged in peace efforts in Sudan.

There are about 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan, according to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum. There is also a settled Indian community of about 1,200, which has been in the country for nearly 150 years.