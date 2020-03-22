e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind

India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind

Several states have announced total lockdown and several others have locked down certain areas most affected by Sars-Cov-2. It is therefore important to understand what it means for the residents.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Railways have suspended all its services across the country including for suburban networks.
Railways have suspended all its services across the country including for suburban networks. (HT Photo)
         

India’s fight against Sars-Cov-2 will see residents of several states come to terms with the new reality of ‘lockdown’ necessitated by the need to prevent community transmissions and it will help to know what it entails in five key points.

1. The lockdown directives vary with states as per specific Epidemic Disease rules, 2020, but they mostly exempt essential services, such as Banks, ATMs, hospitals, police, water, power, media, sanitation, municipal services, supply of milk, groceries, food and pharmacies. Online services and home delivery of food are also exempted. The state governments have exempted certain state specific services depending upon their own assessment.

2. While there is no ban on using private vehicles, their movement could be questioned in the 75 districts that reported positive Coronavirus cases and were put under lockdown following a directive by the Central government on Sunday. To restrict movement of people, the modes of transport including buses, trains and metros have been shut and section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people under CrPC, have been imposed to enforce social or physical distancing in most states. Several governments including Delhi have announced suspension of inter-state bus services too, which means only essential travel for emergencies or for unavoidable reasons, are allowed. Domestic flights will however operate.

3. People are allowed to go out but only for essential needs like medicine, withdrawal of money, groceries, hospital visits for emergencies, food takeaways etc, however, they are not allowed to dine at restaurants, visit public places in groups. Telangana has specified that only one person per family will be allowed to step out for essential work.

4. Residents of housing societies or gated communities will be encouraged to not use community facilities like gymnasiums, clubs, parks, swimming pools etc but can step out for morning walks etc as long as they are not walking in a group and maintaining a safe distance from fellow walkers.

5. It is important to understand that along with the lockdown several other restrictive provisions continue to be in place in most states with penal provision for violations of social distancing measures like closure of gyms, pubs, eateries, hotels, public recreational facilities etc. One can invite sanctions and penal provisions not only by continuing to operate such facilities but even by becoming a party to using it.

tags
top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news