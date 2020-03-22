India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:51 IST

India’s fight against Sars-Cov-2 will see residents of several states come to terms with the new reality of ‘lockdown’ necessitated by the need to prevent community transmissions and it will help to know what it entails in five key points.

1. The lockdown directives vary with states as per specific Epidemic Disease rules, 2020, but they mostly exempt essential services, such as Banks, ATMs, hospitals, police, water, power, media, sanitation, municipal services, supply of milk, groceries, food and pharmacies. Online services and home delivery of food are also exempted. The state governments have exempted certain state specific services depending upon their own assessment.

2. While there is no ban on using private vehicles, their movement could be questioned in the 75 districts that reported positive Coronavirus cases and were put under lockdown following a directive by the Central government on Sunday. To restrict movement of people, the modes of transport including buses, trains and metros have been shut and section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people under CrPC, have been imposed to enforce social or physical distancing in most states. Several governments including Delhi have announced suspension of inter-state bus services too, which means only essential travel for emergencies or for unavoidable reasons, are allowed. Domestic flights will however operate.

3. People are allowed to go out but only for essential needs like medicine, withdrawal of money, groceries, hospital visits for emergencies, food takeaways etc, however, they are not allowed to dine at restaurants, visit public places in groups. Telangana has specified that only one person per family will be allowed to step out for essential work.

4. Residents of housing societies or gated communities will be encouraged to not use community facilities like gymnasiums, clubs, parks, swimming pools etc but can step out for morning walks etc as long as they are not walking in a group and maintaining a safe distance from fellow walkers.

5. It is important to understand that along with the lockdown several other restrictive provisions continue to be in place in most states with penal provision for violations of social distancing measures like closure of gyms, pubs, eateries, hotels, public recreational facilities etc. One can invite sanctions and penal provisions not only by continuing to operate such facilities but even by becoming a party to using it.