India, EU agree on holding first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) agreed on Tuesday to hold the first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue between the two sides, with the move being seen as part of preparations for the India-EU Summit to be held next year. Security cooperation between the EU and India in recent years has encompassed counter-terrorism and cyber and maritime security. (Representative Image)

The decision to hold the dialogue was made during a phone conversation between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Kaja Kallas, the EU’s new high representative for foreign affairs and security policy. Kallas resigned as Estonia’s premier earlier this year to become the EU’s foreign policy chief, replacing Spain’s Josep Borrell.

“Delighted to speak with @kajakallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of @EU_Commission. Discussed developments in Europe, West Asia and Indo-Pacific. Look forward to an early meeting,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Kallas referred to her conversation with Jaishankar in a separate post on X and said: “Global security challenges are interconnected. We will focus together to make progress on security, trade, digital and green transition. We agreed to hold the first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue soon.”

This was the first direct contact between Jaishankar and Kallas, who began her five-year term as the EU foreign policy chief on December 1. Jaishankar had earlier congratulated her on the appointment.

EU ambassador Hervé Delphin said on X that the two sides are “committed to advance cooperation” on a range of foreign policy and security issues of mutual interest.

The ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue will be part of preparations for the India-EU Summit to be held in 2025, and people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that is among the measures being firmed up by the two sides to ensure substantive content and a list of deliverables for the summit.

The Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue is expected to encompass a wide range of areas, including India’s push for a free and open Indo-Pacific and derisking of supply and value chains, and Europe’s concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and cooperation in security, including maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

Foreign policy issues are currently discussed by India and the EU at the level of senior diplomats.