India, EU discuss project to support mobility of professionals

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) are working on a proposal to set up a pilot project to support the movement of professionals to the EU, beginning with the ICT sector. The two sides also discussed the Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility. (Photo: European Commission)

EU’s proposal to establish a pilot European Legal Gateway Office in India figured at the bilateral High Level Dialogue for Migration and Mobility held in New Delhi this week, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.

The two sides also discussed the Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility. The proposed European Legal Gateway Office will be a “one-stop hub to provide information, and to support the movement of professionals to the EU, starting with the ICT sector”, the ministry said.

The two sides also reaffirmed during the dialogue, held on November 12, that “migration and mobility are an important dimension of the strategic partnership between India and the EU”, the ministry said. They exchanged views on further initiatives and steps to realise the full potential of cooperation in this area.

India and the EU expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility and discussed initiatives outlined in the Joint Communication on “A New Strategic India-EU Agenda” adopted by the EU Council in September.

The bilateral dialogue was co-chaired by Prashant Pise, additional secretary (emigration, policy and welfare division) of the external affairs ministry, and Johannes Luchner, deputy director-general of the directorate general for migration and home affairs in the European Commission.

The dialogue was attended by heads of mission and representatives of the diplomatic missions of EU member states, as well as officials from ministries of home affairs, health, skills development, commerce, labour, and education.